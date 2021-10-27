Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts Theatre announces its 2021-2022 season of performances, which will be offered in person in the newly renovated, fully accessible Venable Theatre.
These four productions feature guest directors, student directors and experimental productions that give students agency in the writing and production process.
The season opens with "Falling and Loving" by Charles Mee, directed by Associate Professor of Theatre Laura Standley. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 5 to 13, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. Reserve tickets at mcla.edu/theatre.
Future performances include "Mr. Burns" from Dec. 3 to 5, "Intimate Apparel" from April 1 to 10, and "This is a Test" from April 22 to 24.
"Mr. Burns" and "This is a Test" are TheatreLab Productions which will provide students the opportunity to take the lead in experimentation.