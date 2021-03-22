Marty's T-ball is accepting registrations for the 2021 season. Children ages 5 through 7 are eligible; birth certificates are required at time of registration.
Fees are $35 per player, $40 per family with more than one player participating. The late registration fee is $45 per player. Scholarships are available.
All games and clinics will be held at Marty's T-ball fields on Protection Avenue. Games are meant to be instructional, fun and non-competitive.
Marty's T-Ball does not provide transportation or baseball gloves. Shirts, hats, safety bats, and balls will be provided.
Register via the Marty's T-Ball Facebook page or call Ryley Gaudreau at 413-329-6060 for more information. Registration will close April 1.