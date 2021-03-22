Marty's T-ball is accepting registrations for the 2021 season. Children ages 5 through 7 are eligible; birth certificates are required at time of registration.

Fees are $35 per player, $40 per family with more than one player participating. The late registration fee is $45 per player. Scholarships are available.

All games and clinics will be held at Marty's T-ball fields on Protection Avenue. Games are meant to be instructional, fun and non-competitive.

Marty's T-Ball does not provide transportation or baseball gloves. Shirts, hats, safety bats, and balls will be provided.

Register via the Marty's T-Ball Facebook page or call Ryley Gaudreau at 413-329-6060 for more information. Registration will close April 1.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.