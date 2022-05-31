After a two-year break, the sixth annual Mayor’s Fitness Challenge returns during the month of June.
Participants will be working to build healthy habits and track points by eating fruits and vegetables, drinking water and participating in physical activity. Participants will also receive a punch card to the Berkshire YMCA good through the duration of the challenge.
The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition will be registering participants, handing out tracking packets and entering participants into a raffle Wednesday through Saturday, June 1 to 4.
Registration will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at a table in front of the nbCC office, 61 Main St.; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday in the nbCC office, Suite 218; and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the North Adams Farmers Market in the St. Anthony municipal parking lot.
Prizes will be awarded to both individual and team winners at the end of the challenge. Winners will be announced at the North Adams SteepleCats baseball game on July 4. All registered MFC participants will get a free ticket to the game.
For additional information, call 413-663-7588 or email MFC Coordinator Jessi Byrne at jbyrne@nbccoalition.org.