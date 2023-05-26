North Adams: Mayor's Fitness Challenge returns in June

Mayor Jennifer Macksey will kick off the seventh annual Mayor’s Fitness Challenge during First Friday festivities from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 2, in downtown North Adams.
This month's First Friday theme is “Proud of Progress” and will include the painting of a new street mural, exhibition openings, live music, and business specials.
The Mayor's Fitness Challenge kickoff event will include free games, demonstrations from various local MFC partners, information tables, and activities located either on Main Street or Eagle Street.
The challenge runs through June 26. All ages are encouraged to register and participate either as individuals or as part of a team to wrack up points for the chance to earn prizes.
Participants can build and track points by eating fruits and vegetables, drinking water and participating in physical activities and daily challenges.
The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition will be registering participants and handing out tracking packets and T-shirts on Thursday and Friday, June 1 and 2. T-shirts are limited.
Registration will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday in front of the nbCC office, 61 Main St.; from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Friday at the kickoff of the Eagle Street Coffee Date series; and from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday on Eagle Street.
Individual and team winners will be announced and receive their prizes during a wrap party from 5:30 to 8 p.m. June 26 at Windsor Lake.
The full calendar of MFC events can be found online at tinyurl.com/ksfmt773 and on the back of the MFC points tracker. For daily updates, follow the nbCC's Facebook or Instagram accounts.
Information: 413-663-7588 or email Jessi at jbyrne@nbccoalition.org.