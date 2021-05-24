NORTH ADAMS — Justin Kratz, principal of McCann Technical School, has named Stephen Perreault as valedictorian and Ciarra Kruzel as salutatorian for the Class of 2021. Both students will graduate with high honors on Wednesday, June 2.
Perreault, son of Linda and Michael Perreault, is a senior in the Automated Manufacturing Technology Program. He is the recipient of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendent’s Award for Academic Excellence, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute medal, the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship, and ranks first in his class with a 4.35 grade point average.
Perreault is a member of SkillsUSA and National Honor Society and volunteers at the St. John Paul II Parish Food Pantry. He will be attending RPI, majoring in engineering.
Kruzel, daughter of Jhody Nimmons and Mark Kruzel, is a senior in the Computer Assisted Design program. She is a recipient of the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship and ranks second in her class with a 4.32 GPA.
Kruzel is a member of SkillsUSA, National Honor Society and Anime club. In addition to her academic achievements, she earned a gold medal at the 2021 SkillsUSA State Competition in 3D Visualization & Animation.
Kruzel will be attending Full Sail University in Florida in the fall, majoring in animation.