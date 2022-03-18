Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts has received a $100,000 Skills Capital Grant from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Education to support the update of the college’s Hardware and Robotics Lab, operated by the MCLA Computer Science department.
These updates will provide opportunities for students to gain hands-on learning experience in network security, network administration and software development.
Skills Capital Grants are awarded to education programs that leverage local partnerships and curricular opportunities to create employment opportunities in critical employment sectors across the state.
The Computer Science department has created proactive partnerships with the Berkshire Innovation Center and General Dynamics to ensure that MCLA’s Computer Science curriculum reflects industry needs. The proposal to update the MCLA Hardware and Robotics Lab was developed through a partnership between MCLA, Berkshire Community College and General Dynamics.