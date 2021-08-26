Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts will welcome first-years students from the Class of 2025 during an in-person convocation ceremony at noon Tuesday, Aug. 31, at the Amsler Campus Center Gym.
Students will line up to walk through the College’s iconic gates for the first time, followed by lunch and a speech from Lucas McDiarmid ’15, who serves as district director to State Sen. Anne M. Gobi, in the Commonwealth’s Worcester, Hampden, Hampshire, and Middlesex District.
Students and guests at convocation will follow current COVID-19 public health protocols as outlined by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, including mask-wearing and social distancing.