MCLA Arts and Culture will host an artist talk and book signing with photographer Lydia Panas from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 3, at MCLA Gallery 51 on Main Street. A screening of Panas’ work will follow from 9 to 10 p.m. at Mass MoCA. Both events are free and open to the public.
Panas’ recent work, “Sleeping Beauty,” a series of photographs and video installations, has been exhibited across the country.
After an artist talk at 5:30 p.m., Panas will sign copies of “Sleeping Beauty,” named one of the best photography books of 2021 by PopPhoto.