Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts' Division of Graduate and Continuing Education will hold a virtual information session at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 29.
The session focuses on Master of Education and teacher licensure programs, Master of Business Administration, Graduate Certificate in Business Administration, Master of Education program, Leadership Academy, and bachelor’s degree completion programs.
The program is free and open to the public. An additional information session is planned for 5 p.m. April 26.
Community members interested in pursuing a graduate degree, or finishing their bachelor’s degree with evening classes at MCLA’s location in Pittsfield, are encouraged to attend.
Representatives from each program will answer questions related to academics, the application process, education timelines, and more.
To register, visit mcla.edu/infosession, or email DGCE at dgce@mcla.edu for more information.