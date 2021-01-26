Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts' annual Green Living Seminar Series, virtual lectures on the theme of "Individual Actions and Environmental Sustainability," will take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 27 to April 14, on Zoom.
Seth Wynes, a postdoctoral researcher at Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, will kick off the series with a talk titled "Individual Actions and Climate Change: Which are most effective?"
The webinars are free and open to the public. For the complete schedule and to register, visit mcla.edu/mcla-in-the-community/events/greenliving-seminars/index.php.