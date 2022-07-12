Community members interested in pursuing Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts' Master of Business Administration or completing a bachelor’s degree are encouraged to join the MCLA’s Division of Graduate and Continuing Education for a virtual information session at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 13.
The MCLA Degree Completion Program is designed for adult learners seeking an accelerated, non-traditional pathway to completing bachelor’s degrees. Each program is in a cohort-style learning format, in which students begin their course of study with a group of peers and proceed through the program together.
Completion of a bachelor’s degree includes Business Administration or a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies. Students in the Interdisciplinary program may focus on Children, Families, and Society, Leadership and Business, Health and Human Services, or with assistance from an advisor to create an individualized plan of study.
The program offers classes in the evening at MCLA Pittsfield and online one night per week to accommodate students meeting the demands of work, family and their studies.
Community members interested in pursuing a graduate degree, or finishing their bachelor’s degree with evening classes at MCLA’s location in Pittsfield, are encouraged to attend. Representatives from each program will answer questions related to academics, the application process, education timelines, and more.
Visit mcla.edu/infosession for more information and to register.
Learn more about MCLA DGCE’s programming and how to apply at mcla.edu.