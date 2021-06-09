Massachusetts College of Arts' Division of Graduate and Continuing Education will hold a virtual information session at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 15.
This information session will offer details about the College’s Master of Business Administration, Master of Education, Principles of Accounting certificate, Network Security certificate, Teacher Licensure, Leadership Academy, and bachelor’s degree completion programs.
This information session is free and open to the public, and representatives from each program will answer questions related to academics, the application process, education timelines, and more.
For more information and to register, visit mcla.edu/infosession.