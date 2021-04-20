Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts' Division of Graduate and Continuing Education and the Office of Student Financial Services will hold a virtual information session at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, providing overviews of DGCE’s programs and sharing information about the tuition waiver available for Massachusetts state employees and their spouses.
Barbara Emanuel, director of DGCE programs, will provide an overview of MCLA’s Master of Business Administration, Master of Education including teacher licensure programs, bachelor's degree completion, and certificates in accounting and cyber security.
Bonnie Howland, MCLA director of student financial services, will provide information on tuition waivers for state employees and their spouses. She will also present information on other resources for financial aid. Those eligible for the state tuition waiver also receive a substantial discount in MCLA's undergraduate summer classes.
Register at mcla.edu/infosession, or email Betty LeSage at Elizabeth.lesage@mcla.edu or call 413-662-5575 for more information.
Learn more about the Massachusetts State Employee Tuition Benefit at mass.gov/how-to/apply-for-tuition-benefit.