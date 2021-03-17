Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts' Division of Graduate and Continuing Education will present a virtual information session at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 23.
Those interested in bachelor's degree completion, Master of Business Administration, Master of Education, teacher licensure programs, and MCLA Leadership Academy are encouraged to attend.
This information session is free and open to the public, and representatives from each program will answer questions related to academics, the application process, education timelines, and more.
To register, visit mcla.edu/infosession. Email elizabeth.lesage@mcla.edu or call 413-662-5575 for more information.