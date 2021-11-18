The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition recognized members of Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts' campus community during its annual Neighborlies awards ceremony on Nov. 17.
These MCLA community members, also members of the greater North Adams community, have been recognized for performing acts of kindness, supporting their families and communities, taking the lead on different initiatives, and otherwise making a positive difference in their lives, neighborhoods, or community.
The MCLA recipients include Barbara Baker, TRiO Student Services Support Program director; Sgt. Justin Biasin and Officer Khalil Paul, MCLA Campus Safety; Christopher Hantman, coordinator of Civic Engagement and advisor to Student Government; Christopher MacDonald-Dennis, chief diversity officer; and MCLA students Miles Cigal, Hellen Hogge, and Kaylea Nocher.
The ceremony also included a welcome by Gina Puc, MCLA vice president for Strategic Initiatives. Each awardee received a certificate of appreciation presented by nbCC Executive Director Amber Besaw, followed by a picture taken with Mayor Thomas Bernard.