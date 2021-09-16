Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts will present the annual Vadnais Environmental Issues Lecture with Vivek Shandas at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, in Murdock Hall Room 218. A remote viewing option is also available.
Shandas is a professor of climate adaptation and the founding director of the Sustaining Urban Places Research Lab at Portland State University. He specializes in developing strategies to reduce exposure of historically marginalized communities to climate-induced extreme events.
Masks and social distancing are required. To register to attend in-person or remotely, visit tinyurl.com/vjac6dvy.