Wall Street Journal Senior Editor Bob Davis will be the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts' 2021 Hardman Journalist in Residence from Nov. 1-2.
As part of his residency, he will offer a community lecture at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, in the first floor atrium of the MCLA Feigenbaum Center for Science and Innovation. This event is free and open to the public and will be delivered in person with a hybrid virtual option.
To register for the in-person event or virtual lecture, visit tinyurl.com/64yv8c5c.
Davis is a senior editor who covers economic issues out of Washington D.C., and focuses on the trade and economic struggle between the United States and China. He is co-author of a book about the fight, “Superpower Showdown.”
MCLA’s Hardman Lecture Series is made possible through the generosity of the Hardman Family Endowment.