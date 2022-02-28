Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts will present a hybrid panel talk on the recent Russian attack on Ukraine at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 3, in Murdock Hall, Room 218, on the MCLA campus. This event is free and open to the public and will also be broadcast via Zoom.
The recent attack on Ukraine from Russia has left countries, especially members of NATO, wondering how to respond. Faculty from MCLA’s Department of History and Political Science will provide relevant historical and political background to help explain the events while providing important historical context.
Panelists include MCLA faculty members Robert Bence, professor emeritus of political science; David Cupery, associate professor of political science; Anthony Daly, professor of history; and Sean Scanlon, assistant professor of history.
Samantha Pettey, associate professor of political science, will act as moderator.
Masks are required to be worn on MCLA’s campus. To register for the Zoom event, visit tinyurl.com/2vxmyuzm.