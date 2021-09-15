The History and Political Science Department at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts will hold its annual Constitution Day lecture at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, in Murdock Hall, Room 218, on the MCLA campus.
Paul M. Collins Jr., professor of legal studies and political science at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, will give a talk titled “Is This the Most Conservative Supreme Court in the Modern Era?”
This event is free and open to the public, and a remote viewing option is available, Register for online viewing at tinyurl.com/52z32fb8.