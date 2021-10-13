Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts will hold its annual Fall Day of Service on Saturday, Oct. 16. Students, faculty and staff at MCLA will meet at 8:30 a.m. on MCLA’s Academic Quad, or in Venable Gym in the event of rain, before traveling to different locations.
Coordinated by the MCLA Volunteer Center, this event is an annual tradition. A group of students from Berkshire Arts and Technology Charter School in Adams will be joining the MCLA students this year. Members of the public are welcome to volunteer.
In order to mitigate on-campus traffic, community volunteers will meet MCLA groups at the volunteer sites: Dutch Hill Association of Skiers and Hikers; Greylock Community Club; Greylock Glen; Growing Healthy Gardens Program; Louison House; North Adams Dog Park; and UNO Community Center.
Visit mcla.edu for more information.