Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts' summer Science and Robotics Camp is back this year from July 25-29, with hands-on STEM activities that culminate in a Robot Demolition Derby.
Students ages 9-12 in grades 4-7 will participate in science activities and experiments and use LEGO Mindstorm RCX and NXTs to create robots.
Camp costs $375 and will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a 2 p.m. end time on Friday. Camp will take place in MCLA’s Bowman Hall Robotics Lab. Proof of immunizations and COVID-19 vaccination are required for all campers.
To register, visit mcla.edu/camps or contact dgce@mcla.edu or 413-662-5576 with questions. Space is limited.