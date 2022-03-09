Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts has opened online registration for its three summer sessions: May 23 to July 1; June 20 to July 29; and July 5 to Aug. 12
Any student at any college may register for summer classes at MCLA and high school students can try out college courses.
The College’s Division of Graduate and Continuing Education is offering more than 70 undergraduate and graduate courses.
In addition to introductory and upper-level undergraduate courses, MCLA also offers graduate-level courses in teacher licensure, Master of Education and Master of Business Administration.
Classes will take place on the MCLA campus and at MCLA-Pittsfield, 66 Allen St.
Visit mcla.edu/summer for more information. For more information about MCLA’s continuing education programs, email dgce@mcla.edu or call 413-662-5575.