Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts' senior art students will launch their website exhibition, “Masked Voices: Disclosing Inception,” online on Monday, Dec. 7, followed by an online reception and artist talks from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.
The exhibition will feature artists Liz Brick, Zoe Villane and Tanner Parrino. Each artist’s individual work spans a variety of themes and mediums. Themes range from emotive abstract imagery to world building.
The exhibition, held each semester, has traditionally offered seniors the chance to share their hard work with the wider community and allowed them to show how MCLA has contributed to their growth as artists.
This exhibition is the final event for MCLA art majors, and while traditionally held at the college’s gallery, MCLA Gallery 51, the students worked together with their professors to create a virtual experience.
To view the exhibit, visit mclaseniorartmajors.com beginning Dec. 7.