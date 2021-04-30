Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts announces its 2021 Innovation & Entrepreneurship Challenge. Each senior will present their business plan in a recorded eight-minute pitch to the judges, Mayor Tom Bernard and Bruce Lessels, founder of Zoar Outdoor in Charlemont.
The MCLA community is invited to cast their vote on the proposals from 5 p.m. Monday, May 3, to 8 a.m. Friday, May 7. To watch and vote, visit lnk.mcla.edu/thechallenge.
The judges will deliberate and the community votes will be tallied to determine the winners. The first-place project will be awarded $7,500, second place $5,000, and third place $2,500 toward start-up funding to cover inventory, equipment, and marketing for the business.
The winners will be announced at 5 p.m. Friday, May 7, at lnk.mcla.edu/thechallenge.