Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts’ Division of Graduate and Continuing Education will hold a series of virtual information sessions for community members interested in the Master of Business Administration, Graduate Certificate in Business Administration, Master of Education program, Leadership Academy, and bachelor’s degree completion programs.
Information sessions will take place at noon and 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 5, Nov. 2, and Nov. 30. These sessions are free and open to the public.
To register, visit mcla.edu/infosession, or email DGCE Administrative Assistant Betty LeSage at Elizabeth.Lesage@mcla.edu for more information.
Community members interested in pursing a graduate degree, or finishing their bachelor’s degree with evening classes at MCLA’s location in Pittsfield, are encouraged to attend.