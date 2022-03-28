The Theatre Program at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts will present "Intimate Apparel" from April 1 to 10, in person at MCLA’s Venable Theater. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10.
The show follows Esther Mills, a Black seamstress who supports herself by sewing corsets and women’s undergarments during the dawn of the 20th century.
Written by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage, the play won the 2004 Steinberg New Play Award, New York Drama Critics' Circle Award and Outer Critics Circle Award. The play is directed by Sara Katzoff, Berkshire native and co-founder of the Berkshire Fringe.
To reserve tickets, visit our.show/intimateapparel.