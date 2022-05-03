Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts' Gallery 51 will host a free in-person opening reception for “Stigmas and Stories: Changing the Narrative,” an exhibit of student artwork, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, at the gallery, 51 Main St.
This exhibition features graduating senior artists Kennedy Sobon, Nhi Lam and Ana Sheehy, as well as work from the 2020 and 2021 classes.
From mental illness to fairytales and culture, this exhibition shows how artists use their mediums to explore the different facets of storytelling by telling their own personal stories or the stories from their cultures.