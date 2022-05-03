Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts' Gallery 51 will host a free in-person opening reception for “Stigmas and Stories: Changing the Narrative,” an exhibit of student artwork, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, at the gallery, 51 Main St.

This exhibition features graduating senior artists Kennedy Sobon, Nhi Lam and Ana Sheehy, as well as work from the 2020 and 2021 classes.

From mental illness to fairytales and culture, this exhibition shows how artists use their mediums to explore the different facets of storytelling by telling their own personal stories or the stories from their cultures.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.