Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts' Theatre Department will present "Connections: A Festival," a collection of one-act play readings completely run and directed by MCLA students, Friday through Sunday, Dec. 4 to 6, on Zoom.
A different staged-reading will be presented on each day of the festival: "No Exit" by Jean-Paul Sartre at 8 p.m. Friday; "Bad Auditions on Camera: A Stay at Home Play" by Ian Mcwethy and Carrie Mcwethy at 2 p.m. Saturday; "A Marriage Proposal" by Anton Chekov and "The Man with the Flower in his Mouth" by Luigi Pirandello at 8 p.m. Saturday; and "Bears" by Mark Rigney at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Each of the works intends to explore the themes of staying connected to one another in an uncertain and dysfunctional time.
The festival is free and open to the public. To reserve tickets, visit mcla.edu/theatre.