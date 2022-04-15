Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts will hold its 20th annual Undergraduate Research Conference on Thursday, April 21, to recognize students for their hard work and dedication in producing outstanding academic projects.
This all-day event will feature a student poster session, individual presentations, and group work that encompasses the time and dedication MCLA’s students have put into their academic endeavors in the past academic year.
The undergraduate research experience at MCLA encompasses a wide range of activities, from formal clinical studies to managing a publication like the MCLA Beacon, to artistic works and beyond.
The keynote lecture will be delivered by MCLA alumnae Rose Mastico ’18, a User Experience researcher at Geode Capital Management in Boston.
To learn more, visit mcla.edu/urc.