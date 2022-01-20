Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts' annual Green Living Seminar Series, featuring lectures on the theme of "Greening the City," kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Mark Rabinsky, western regional coordinator for Green Communities, Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources, will present “Clean Energy Solutions for Cities and Towns: Massachusetts Green Communities Program."
The series is free and open to the public, with seminars taking place Wednesdays through April 20.
Presentations will also be broadcast on Northern Berkshire Community Television channel 1302 at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 4 p.m. Fridays, 3:30 p.m. Saturdays, 11:30 a.m. Sundays, and 5:30 p.m. Mondays.
For the complete schedule, visit mcla.edu/greenliving or contact Professor of Environmental Studies Elena Traister at 413-662-5303 for more information.