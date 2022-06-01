Drury top seniors of 2022

NORTH ADAMS — Drury High School has named Elli Miles as valedictorian and Madeline Nesbit as salutatorian for the Class of 2022. Commencement exercises will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 2, in the school gymnasium.

Elli Miles

Miles, daughter of Maria Bartini and Ronald Miles of Clarksburg, studied three years at Drury and completed her fourth year of high school at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.

She received the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship for high academic achievement on the MCAS exams, was inducted into the Nu Sigma Honor Society, and received the Principal’s Award given to the top five students in the class.

Miles was a Student Council member for three years and participated Project 351, a statewide leadership and service program.

A member of the Drury soccer team since the eighth grade, she served as captain in her junior and senior years and reached her 100-point milestone in her senior year. She has also played soccer with Black Rock Football Club since 2017.

Miles plans to continue her education at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design in Boston.

Madeline Nesbit

Nesbit, daughter of Patti and Stephen Nesbit of North Adams, studied three years at Drury and completed her fourth year of high school at MCLA. She was inducted to the Nu Sigma Honor Society, earned the Principal’s Award each year and qualified for the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship for high academic achievement.

Nesbit is a four-year member of Drury’s soccer team and captain in her senior year and a three-year member of the softball team. She also made the All-Southern Berkshire Second Team and the Pioneer South All-League First Team in soccer.

She was a Student Council representative for four years, class secretary for two years and class vice president during her senior year. She was the Youth Board secretary at the Roots Teen Center, a participant in the 1Berkshire Youth Leadership Team, accepted into the two-week St. Thomas Aquinas Great Books Summer Program, and participated in the Haiti Plunge.

Nesbit plans to continue her education at Villanova University in Villanova, Pa.

