Mill City Productions will hold auditions for a virtual staged reading of Jason Odell Williams' comedic drama, "Church and State," from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, via Zoom. The reading will take place in mid-January.
After a school shooting, a GOP politician in the heartland experiences a crisis of faith. As his political team scrambles to keep him on message, the story leaks out and forever changes his political career.
For more information or to register for the audition, email contactmillcity@gmail.com.