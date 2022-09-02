The skies will be filled with colorful gliders on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, as the Mohawk Soaring Club celebrates its 70th anniversary with a fly-in/tow-in event at Harriman and West Airport, 836 State Road.
The North Adams club will be joined by glider clubs from around New England and New York to celebrate gliding and the unique local conditions for this sport.
The airport will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, to allow aviation enthusiasts and others to have an informed look at how glider operations work, to see gliders up close, and talk with the pilots and crew.
Saturday's event will also include food trucks and ice cream, toy glider giveaways for children and information concerning clubs in the area. It will also be possible to reserve glider rides for future dates at the airport.
For more information, visit soarmohawk.com or the Mohawk Soaring Club's Facebook page.