The Education Department at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts holds classes each semester that are designed to help prepare students for the Massachusetts Tests for Educator Licensure.
Passing the MTEL is a requirement for teacher licensure in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Each class will focus on a specific test, and will be taught by instructors knowledgeable in both the content/skill area and the test.
The spring MTEL preparation classes will take place online on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 20 and 21. "Communication & Literacy" meets from 9 a.m. to noon and "Foundations of Reading" from 1 to 4 p.m. The date for the mathematics sub-test is to be announced.
Registration and payment should be received at least 14 days before the course begins. To register, visit tinyurl.com/y3ny7yyx.