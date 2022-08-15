The North Adams Historical Society will observe the 275th anniversary of the 1747 rebuilding of Fort Massachusetts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the fort's site off State Road where a replica chimney and historical marker are located.
On Aug. 19-20, 1746, 900 French and Indians of the St. François tribe under the command of Gen. Pierre Rigaud de Vaudreuil besieged Fort Massachusetts, the frontier outpost in East Hoosuck, now North Adams. The 45 colonists surrendered the next day and the fort was burned to the ground.
Recordings of “Chester,” the unofficial anthem of the colonies, and the Fort Massachusetts Suite composed for the 75th anniversary of the Drury Band will be played.
The event will be held outdoors; bring chairs. Information: 413-664-4700.