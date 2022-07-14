In compliance with Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education regulation 603 CMR 23.06 (3), the North Berkshire School Union will destroy the Special Education records of any NBSU student who transferred, graduated, withdrew, or terminated from Special Education programs or services June 30, 2015.
This is in accordance with the requirement to destroy such records after a period of seven years.
The NBSU includes the towns of Clarksburg, Florida, Monroe, Rowe, and Savoy.
Any parent/guardian or student ages 14 years or older, can obtain their original record by contacting the Student Services Office, Special Education Department, at 413-664-4655 no later than Aug. 13.
All unclaimed student records meeting the above criteria will be destroyed after the Aug. 13 deadline.