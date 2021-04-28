Northern Berkshire United Way will hold its third annual Spirit of Caring Awards and Celebration virtually at 6 p.m. Friday, April 30, via Facebook Live. This annual event recognizes individuals in the community for their service to NBUW, its network and the Northern Berkshire community.
David Moresi will be presented with the Spirit of the Future Award for his commitment to bringing jobs and businesses to North Adams; James Brosnan, superintendent of the Northern Berkshire Vocational Regional School District/McCann Technical School, will be presented with the Spirit of Community Award; Kathy and Joe Arabia, founders of the AYJ Fund, will be presented the Al Nelson Spirit of Caring Award; and McCann Technical High School will receive the Campaign of the Year award.
This event is free and open to the public. Those wishing to attend should log on to Facebook at 6 p.m. Friday. An accompanying silent auction can be viewed at biddingforgood.com/nbunitedway or bforg.com/nbunitedway on mobile.
For more information, email pmessina@nbunitedway or call the NBUW office at 413-663-9062.