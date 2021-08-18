The North Berkshire School Union will destroy the Special Education records of any NBSU student who transferred, graduated, withdrew, or was terminated from Special Education programs or services during the school year ending June 30, 2015.
The NBSU encompasses schools in the towns of Clarksburg, Florida, Monroe, Rowe, and Savoy.
The destruction of records is in accordance with the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education requirement to destroy such records after a period of seven years.
Any parent/guardian or student ages 14 years and older can obtain their original record within 30 days of this notice by contacting the Student Services Office, Special Education Department, at 413-664-4655 no later than Sept. 10.
All unclaimed student records meeting the above criteria will be destroyed after the Sept. 10 deadline.