Graduates of Lesley University’s Master of Fine Arts in Visual Arts program found an inventive way to display their thesis exhibitions amid the pandemic and the temporary closure of Lesley’s campus galleries.
The 22 artists that graduated in June 2020 and January 2021 have partnered with Mass MoCA to host a one-day exhibition of "An Unpredictable Time & Place" from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, July 2, in the Building 6 Event Space and Mezzanine.
A socially-distanced reception toast will take place at 7 p.m.