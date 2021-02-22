Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts Professor Lisa Donovan and co-author Sarah Anderberg will host a virtual panel discussion, "The Art of Curation to Deepen Practice in Teaching and Learning," at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, on Zoom as part of the launch of their new book, "Teacher as Curator: Formative Assessment and Arts-Based Strategies," published by Teachers College Press.
Donovan is a professor in the Fine and Performing Arts Department at MCLA. Anderberg is director of the California County Superintendents Educational Services Association's Statewide Arts Initiative.
This panel, which is being held by the book's publisher, is free and open to the public. For more information, including panelists and registration, visit bit.ly/teacher-as-curator.