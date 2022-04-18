Effective immediately and continuing until further notice, the Department of Conservation and Recreation is closing the footbridge at Natural Bridge State Park on McCauley Road, as well as access to the walkway over the chasm and all other access points to the viewing decks, to accommodate assessment and repair work.
The closures will be clearly marked with signage. Additionally, the roadway to the parking lot and the Visitor Center are scheduled to open on Saturday, May 14.
Visit mass.gov/dcr for updates and visitor information prior to visiting the park.