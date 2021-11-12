The Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service Committee seeks nominations for the 2022 Peacemaker Award given annually to an individual or group in Northern Berkshire.
The award recognizes persons who have a history of working with people and/or neighborhoods and communities to provide for greater tolerance, understanding and caring.
While the award may be made to a person or group well known in the region, those making nominations are particularly urged to consider those who have worked hard and have made contributions without much recognition.
To nominate a Peacemaker, pick up a form at the Northern Berkshire Community Coalition office, 61 Main St., Suite 218, or call 413-663-7588, ext. 19, to have the form mailed. Nominations must be received by Dec. 17.
The MLK Jr. Day of Service Committee is also seeking new members interested in helping to plan the January 2022 event. To join the committee, call Liz Boland at 413-663-7588, ext. 19.