North Adams: Peer recovery center public input meetings

The Brien Center and HEALing Communities North Adams will hold public meetings to gather community input on the projected peer recovery center.
Meetings are scheduled at 2 p.m. Thursday, noon Sept. 21, and 6 p.m. Oct. 3 at All Saints Episcopal Church, 59 Summer St., and 5:30 p.m. Sept. 28 in the space that will house the center, 37 Main St., second floor.
The public and interested people are invited to share in the conversation, learn about the process of creating a peer recovery center and provide input into the future of this center.
Peer recovery centers are free, accessible peer-led spaces that provide individuals in recovery from substance use, as well as families and loved ones affected by addiction and substance use disorder, the opportunity to both offer and receive support.