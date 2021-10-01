The History and Political Science Department at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts will present “Of Ebony Embers: Vignettes of the Harlem Renaissance,” a virtual musical theater event, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, via Zoom.
This chamber music production showcases work conceived and performed by The Core Ensemble and celebrates three African American poets — Langston Hughes, Countee Cullen and Claude McKay — as seen through the eyes of painter and muralist Aaron Douglas.
This event is free and open to the public. Register at zoom.us/webinar/85908275667.