New England Puppet Arts will present an in-person Lantern Performance Pop-Up at 8:45 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts on the Academic Quad, east side of Bowman Hall / Main Library entrance.
This event will feature abstract lantern puppets, poetry and sound under the nighttime sky. Directed by New England Puppet Arts Director David Lane, the project will feature the work of MCLA Summer Research Institute Fellows Abby Daggett and Alex Aleksandrov and will include appearances from the MCLA Theatre Program, MCLA alumni and North Adams community members as an ensemble of players.
The performance run time is approximately 35 minutes. Admission is free. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket, but expect to move a little bit from location to location along with the performance.
For more information, visit fb.me/e/E8Y4kuoN or NewEnglandPuppet.org.