North Adams: City celebrating third annual Pride Night

North Adams Pride will host its third annual free celebration for the LGBTQIA+ community and friends from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Mass MoCA’s Courtyard A, rain or shine.
The Pride Night Celebration offers activities for all ages including music, dancing, beverages, food to eat, and food for thought.
North Adams’ own drag performer Vuronika Baked will emcee the event and will be joined by fellow drag performer Londyn Jae Precise.
Family fun hours from 5 to 7 p.m. feature a drag story time, free face painting, informational tables, and readings from banned LGBTQIA+ books (child-friendly).
Local LGBTQIA+ leaders will lead lightning talks at 7 p.m., professional dancer Vic Ziter will provide dance coaching and a dance party with DJ BFG begins at 7:15 p.m.
The fun will continue at an after party from 9:30 to 11 p.m. at Casita, Chingón’s new mezcal bar at 111 Mass MoCA Way.