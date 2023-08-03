North Adams Public Schools will host two community forums to discuss grade configurations being considered for the district as part of the school building project.
The forums will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, in the Welcome Center at Brayton Elementary School. A Zoom option will be available and can be accessed at napsk12.org/ZoomLinkCommunityForum.
Forums are open to anyone interested in learning more about the options being considered for the district and will specifically highlight the recent survey results and how this decision will impact district assigned schools.
Forum participants will have an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback about the potential grade configurations.
Direct questions to Emily Schiavoni, family and community outreach coordinator, at 413-412-1106 or eschiavoni@napsk12.org.