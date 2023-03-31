North Adams: NAPS, MCLA announce Early College designation

North Adams Public Schools, along with Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, announce the official designation of the Early College program at Drury-MCLA. The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Department of Higher Education approved the full designation on March 15.
Early College at Drury-MCLA will be the first program of its kind in northern Berkshire County, and one of the few comprehensive Early College programs in the state.
By 2027, all students at Drury High School will have the opportunity to graduate with 30+ college credits at zero cost to families. The Early College program is designed to introduce a college-going identity to NAPS students, beginning in grade 7, by building academic, vocational and self-advocacy skills so they will have the content mastery and self-confidence to be successful in college and beyond.
As Early College at Drury-MCLA is considered a “wall to wall” program, there are no barriers for any student wishing to enroll in the program. The overarching goal will be to increase the enrollment into Early College courses for economically disadvantaged students, high needs students, students with disabilities, and students of color who have been traditionally underserved in higher education.
Early College at Drury-MCLA students will have the opportunity to take college level courses on both the Drury and MCLA campuses.
Kate Cyr, Early College coordinator on the Drury campus, said that currently, in Drury’s pilot year, there are 65 students enrolled in Early College, with 345 college credits being awarded in the first semester of the 2022-2023 school year alone. By the end of the 2023 school year, an additional 144 credits are to be attained by Early College at Drury-MCLA students.
For more information, contact Cyr at kcyr@napsk12.org.