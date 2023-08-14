North Adams: NAPS enrolling new K-12 students

North Adams Public Schools encourages families to enroll students who will be new to the district by Thursday, Aug. 17, in order to ensure an on-time start to the school year.
The registration process can take up to two weeks, and registrations completed after Aug. 17 may result in students starting classes up to two weeks after the official start of the 2023-2024 school year.
Families intending to enroll new students entering kindergarten through grade 12 in any of the district's schools should contact Carrie Silva by email at csilva@napsk12.org or phone at 413-776-1673.
For more information about student enrollment or registration procedures, visit napsk12.org/registration.