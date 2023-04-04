North Adams: Pre-K, kindergarten screenings, registration

North Adams Public Schools will host in-person prekindergarten application, kindergarten registration and screenings for both grades in preparation for the 2023-2024 school year.
Pre-K children must be 3 or 4 years of age by Aug. 31 and kindergarten children must be 5 years of age by Aug. 31. Pre-K students currently enrolled in NAPS do not need to register.
Parents/guardians must make an appointment for each application/registration; no walk-ins will be accommodated.
Parents/guardians should call Carrie Silva at the NAPS Central Office at 413-776-1673 to schedule an appointment and confirm where their child will attend school based on the location of their home.
All screenings will take place between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Welcome Center at Brayton Elementary School, 20 Brayton Hill Terrace.
Pre-K application and screening dates are April 24 and 25 for Greylock Elementary students, May 15 and 16 for Brayton Elementary students and May 22 and 23 for Colegrove Park students.
Kindergarten registration and screening dates are April 26 and 27 for Greylock students, May 17 and 18 for Brayton students and May 24 and 25 for Colegrove Park students.
Parents/guardians should bring their child and the following documents to the appointment: Birth certificate; physical exam/immunization record signed by the doctor within the last 13 months; medical records regarding conditions such as asthma and food allergies; three proofs of residency; and legal/court documentation if applicable, i.e., sole custody, name changes, adoption, etc.
For enrollment questions, contact Silva at 413-776-1673 or csilva@napsk12.org.